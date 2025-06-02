Warmed Omari News: Frustrating loan in Lyon

Omari made only three appearances for Lyon in the 2024-25 season, totaling 187 minutes of play.

Omari's move to Lyon from Rennes on loan did not yield significant playing time, limiting his ability to contribute to the team's performance. His minimal involvement was criticized by his agent, who said that Lyon betrayed his player who was keen on playing meaningful minutes and ended up being the fourth choice at center back, not even making the matchday squads during the final stretch of the season. Omari will return to Rennes after his loan spell since Lyon will not trigger the 10 million clause in his loan deal.