Wayne Frederick News: Will represent Trinidad and Tobago

Frederick has been called up by the Trinidad and Tobago for the World Cup Qualification CONCACAF games against St. Kitts and Nevis and Costa Rica on June 6 and June 10, respectively.

Frederick has been a bench option in the frontline for Colorado this season. He received his third call-up with the Trinidad and Tobago selection but would have missed Saturday's game against Austin anyway as he was shown a straight red card in their last contest against Portland. He should return in time for the clash against Orlando on June 14. His absence will not impact the starting XI of the Rapids on Saturday.