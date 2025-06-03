Wilfried Gnonto News: Wins back role late

Gnonto totaled nine goals and six assists from 82 shots and 46 chances created in 43 appearances (26 starts) this season.

Gnonto was a regular the first three months of the season and then was consistently dropped to the bench until the final month. Given that happened in the Championship and that Leeds will likely add new players, it's hard to see the winger accruing more than 2,000 minutes in the Premier League unless he really improves in the offseason.