Will Hughes headshot

Will Hughes News: Rotates consistently

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Hughes started 24 matches and made 33 appearances in the Premier League assisting three times.

Hughes was part of the consistently rotating Crystal Palace midfield, with a variety of players getting starts. He took on a substantial role for a large part of the season, frequently partnering Adam Wharton in the center of the park. Hughes saw some extended spells on the bench, but then started nearly every match from November to March before another injury sidelined him for a week. Hughes isn't likely to ever establish himself as an every-week starter but his role should be consistent in the center of the park next season.

Will Hughes
Crystal Palace
