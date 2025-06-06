Wojciech Szczesny News: 15 starts in return to football

Szczesny started in all 15 of his appearances this season while notching eight clean sheets, 12 goals allowed and 21 saves in La Liga.

Szczesny was thought to have retired from football at the end of the previous campaign, but would recant that statement in October after joining Barcelona to fill the spot of Marc-Andre ter Stegen. He would then work into a starting role by January, not letting up the spot and remaining the club's starter until the end of the season. He was only on a one-year contract and will likely return to his retirement after the quick stint back in the game, although he still has yet to make a final choice.