Yahia Fofana News: Good season between posts

Fofana played 33 Ligue 1 matches for Angers during the 2024-25 season, recording seven clean sheets and making 136 saves.

Fofana established himself as Angers' primary goalkeeper, demonstrating consistency and resilience throughout the season. His save percentage and command of the penalty area were crucial in securing vital points for the team to avoid relegation from the French top flight. Continued performances at this level could attract attention from larger clubs in the future, as the goalie averaged 4.12 saves per game this season for seven clean sheets. With one year left on his contract, the 25-year-old is expecting to remain the undisputed starter for Angers next season if he remains at the club.