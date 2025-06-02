Yann Sommer News: Rough outing in UCL final

Sommer registered three saves and allowed five goals in Saturday's 5-0 loss versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Sommer was on the wrong end of the onslaught that occurred in Saturday's UCL final, allowing five goals in the largest ever UCL final defeat. This ends his season with easily his worst outing of the season, despite the three saves. His UCL campaign ends with 51 saves and 16 goals allowed, earning seven clean sheets for one in half of his appearances.