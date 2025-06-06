Yassine Belkhdim News: Emerging midfield talent in Angers

Belkhdim appeared in 29 Ligue 1 matches for Angers during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Belkhdim showed promise as a young midfielder contributing to both defensive and offensive phases in his first Ligue 1 season. His adaptability allowed him to fill various midfield roles as needed both in defensive and attacking situations throughout the year. His defensive contributions were notable with 53 tackles 21 interceptions and 39 clearances in 29 appearances including 16 starts. There is no doubt that with further development and more consistency he could become a reliable Ligue 1 midfielder and will be a player to watch next season at Angers as he is expected to have a bigger role in midfield to build on his strong campaign.