Yeimar Gomez Injury: Does light work Thursday

Yeimar (hamstring) has been spotted doing light work in training on Thursday, according to Niko Moreno from Pulso Sports.

Yeimar is still in his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury that he suffered against Dallas at the end of last month and he was spotted doing some light work on Thursday, suggesting he is quite unlikely for Sunday's clash against Vancouver. With the Club World Cup starting in less than 10 days, it is unlikely to see the staff rushing him back. Until he fully recovers, Jonathan Bell is expected to see increased playing time in the backline, even though the coach mentioned Leo Burney as an option as well.