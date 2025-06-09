Yohei Takaoka News: Comfortable clean sheet

Takaoka made no saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Takaoka made one clearance and did not face a shot on target Sunday as Vancouver easily dispatched of a nine-man Seattle team in a 3-0 victory. Over his last five starting appearances the veteran Vancouver keeper has made 11 saves and four clearances while conceding just four goals and recording three clean sheets. Takaoka will look to make it three consecutive clean sheets Saturday when Vancouver travel to tussle with Columbus Crew.