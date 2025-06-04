Youri Tielemans News: Stalwart effort in the midfield

Tielemans started in 35 of his 36 appearances while notching three goals on 41 shots and seven assists on 61 chances created to go along with 119 crosses in the Premier League

Tielemans saw his biggest role with Aston Villa since transferring from Leicester City in 2023, only missing two appearances and three starts all season. He would also get back to double-digit goal contributions, his first time reaching that mark since the 2021/22 season. He would do this despite most of his work coming on the defensive side of the midfield, adding 84 tackles while being their anchor. He will now enter the backend of his four-year contract at the top point in his career thus far, likely to maintain this role next campaign, and hopefully top his career-high 10 goal contribution in a season.