Zorhan Bassong Injury: Will represent Canada

Bassong has been called up by Canada for the friendly games against Ukraine and Ivory Coast on June 7 and June 11, respectively.

Bassong has started the last four games for Sporting Kansas City and will miss Sunday's match against LAFC due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Dallas on June 14. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Memo Rodriguez expected to replace him in the midfield on Sunday.