FanDuel Kentucky Early Sign-Up: $100 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Sports bettors in Kentucky are counting down the days until the top Kentucky sportsbooks officially go live on September 28, 2023. But until then, FanDuel is giving Kentucky sports bettors the opportunity to stockpile some of the best pre-regristration Kentucky sports betting promos.

New customers can redeem the Pre-Live FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code to get $100 in bonus bets, plus $100 off of NFL Sunday Ticket. Just click the "JOIN NOW" button below and follow the prompts!

How To Pre-Register With FanDuel Kentucky Early Sign-Up

The FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code pre-registration offers are exclusive to new players who take advantage of the FanDuel early sign-up option today.

Then, when the moment arrives for FanDuel Kentucky to officially launch, the sports bettors who utilized the pre-live option will be primed and ready to enjoy their $100 in Bonus Bets and the $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.

As long as Kentucky sports bettors are first-time customers with FanDuel Sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically located in the beautiful Bluegrass State when using the app, they can claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes available.

Click on the "BET NOW" link below to pre-register with the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code to get ahead of the game for when the site goes live on 9/28/23.

Sign up by clicking on "BET NOW" buttons on this page. Enter your personal identifying information when prompted. This includes: your name, phone number, email address, and home address. Enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the identity verification process at FanDuel Sportsbook. Once verified, login to your new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Place a bet using the Bonus Bets you claimed OR fund your account with one of the quick and easy deposit methods. Depositing is easy: You can use PayPal and credit cards, as well as many other options. Some others include bank transfers (ACH) and Skrill, in some states.

Get $200 Worth Of Bonus Offers With FanDuel Kentucky Early Sign-Up

New Kentucky sports betting customers can use the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code during pre-live registration to get $200 worth of offers by signing up with FanDuel Kentucky now.

The pre-registration offer from FanDuel Kentucky includes:

$100 in Bonus Bets.

$100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket.

Register For $200 In Bonus Bets Using The FanDuel Promo Code

New bettors can register for $200 in bonus bets, plus a $100 discount on the NFL Sunday Ticket package on YouTube TV, by using the FanDuel Promo Code to create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account.

New customers can opt to use their first $5 cash wager or any of their $200 in bonus bets toward NFL Week 1 odds, like moneyline and spread, or explore the NFL player props markets, which contain thousands of exciting player prop bets to wager, ranging from anytime touchdown scorers, to total receptions, 2+ anytime touchdown scorers, or total passing yards recorded.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register and redeem this fantastic welcome bonus, providing new bettors with the opportunity to wager $5 and get $200 in bonus bets, alongside a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. Register as a new user today and place your first $5 wager on any preferred sports betting market to claim this lucrative promotional offer at FanDuel Sportsbook today.