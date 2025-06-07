FanDuel Racing Promo Code - Grab No Sweat First Bet Up To $500 For Belmont Stakes Odds

The Belmont Stakes, the final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, takes place Saturday evening at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Spring, N.Y., and interested racing fans and bettors can get in on the action by using the FanDuel Horse Racing promo, which delivers a No Sweat First Bet up to $500 back in racing bonuses.

The Belmont is one of the biggest days of the year in horse racing, and this great offer is available to players in AZ, CO, IL, IN, KY, lA, MD, MA, MI, NY, OH, PA and VA. Belmont Stakes betting promos are great for all types of bettors, and they can make their first bet worry-free courtesy of FanDuel, one of the leaders in the U.S. online sports betting market.

Whether you're betting on Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty, Preakness champ Journalism or a longshot like Crudo, you'll have that chance when you sign up with the FanDuel Horse Racing promo. Here's everything you need to know about the field for Saturday's Belmont Stakes and details about FanDuel's excellent offer for new bettors.

Three Favorites To Consider For Belmont Stakes Betting

Before you take advantage of one of the best Belmont Stakes betting promos available, let's take a look which horses give you the best chance to collect on Saturday.

After a victory at the Preakness and a second place finish at the Derby, Journalism has emerged as the favorite for Saturday's race at 8-5. Considered one of the fastest horses in the field, Journalism looks to have a good shot to finish with two jewels of the elusive Triple Crown.

If any horse can spoil that dream it's Sovereignty, who goes off at 2-1. Trainer Bill Mott's 3-year-old colt has three wins under his belt and outdueled Journalism down the final furlong at sloppy Churchill Downs last month.

Others to watch include Baeza at 4-1 after closing from 15th down the backstretch to finish third in the Derby, and Bob Baffert's Rodriguez, winner of the Wood Memorial. Rodriguez is 6-1 despite being a scratch at the Derby and not running the Preakness.

FanDuel Horse Racing Promo - No Sweat Bet Up to $500 for Belmont Stakes

New players who are at least 21 years old and located in AZ, CO, IL, IN, KY, lA, MD, MA, MI, NY, OH, PA or VA are eligible to sign up using the FanDuel Horse Racing promo. You may not have signed up for any FanDuel account (including Daily Fantasy Sports, online sports betting, or Racing). There's no need to enter a code, just simply click the links here to get started with one of the top Belmont Stakes betting promos.

Tap or click on any "BET NOW" button on this page to go to the new customer sign-up portal on FanDuel. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and physical address, plus your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Make a first-time deposit of at least $.10 using any preferred banking method supported on one of the leading PayPal betting sites.

Once you've signed up for an account, place a real-money wager up to $500 on any set of Belmont Stakes odds. If your wager wins, you'll earn standard profit like you would any other winning bet. Losing wagers will yield bonus bets in the amount you wagered and lost.

Players will receive their bonus bets within five days of their wagers settling on Saturday, and they'll have seven days to use those funds before they expire.

The Belmont is always an exciting finish to the Triple Crown, and we don't expect Saturday to be any different. You can add to the excitement of the day by signing up today with the FanDuel Horse Racing promo. Sign up, earn your offer, and place bets on your favorite horses.

