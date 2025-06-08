Aaron Judge News: Goes yard twice

Judge went 3-for-4 with two two-run home runs and an additional run scored during Sunday's 11-7 loss to Boston.

Judge's monstrous 2025 season got even bigger Sunday, as the 33-year-old slugged his 22nd and 23rd home runs of the campaign. The performance ended what may be considered a homer drought by Judge's standards, as he hadn't logged a roundtripper in six games. It was his third-longest stretch without a home run this season. Judge has reached base three times in four of his last five outings, going 9-for-18 (.500) with two doubles, six runs scored and five RBI during that span. He's slashing .396/.493/.771 in 288 plate appearances this season.