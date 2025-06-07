Adam Frazier News: Collects three hits

Frazier went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored Friday against the Phillies.

Frazier has started only two of four games since Nick Gonzales returned, and his playing time at second base will likely disappear. However, he started in right field Friday, with both Andrew McCutchen and Tommy Pham out of the lineup, and he should settle into a utility role. Frazier has hit well when given a chance of late, hitting .368 with four RBI and five runs scored across his last 10 starts.