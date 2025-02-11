Fantasy Baseball
A.J. Minter headshot

A.J. Minter Injury: Optimism for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 12:26pm

Minter (hip) isn't guaranteed to be ready for Opening Day, though the Mets are optimistic he'll be available, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander joined New York on a two-year, $22 million contract in mid-January and is poised to serve as a setup man for closer Edwin Diaz. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Minter is expected to throw his first bullpen of the spring in late February. He underwent hip surgery in August and should be in game-ready condition early in the season even if he's not fully good to go by Opening Day.

