A.J. Puk

A.J. Puk Injury: Throwing out to 120 feet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Puk (elbow) has been cleared to throw out to 120 feet, Arizona Sports reports.

Puk, who was placed on the 15-day injured list April 19 due to left elbow inflammation and was shifted to the 60-day IL on May 1, continues to make steady progress in his throwing program. The team still hasn't provided a firm timetable for the southpaw's return, though he's eligible to be activated July 1.

A.J. Puk
Arizona Diamondbacks
