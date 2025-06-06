Menu
Alek Manoah Injury: Facing hitters Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 7, 2025 at 7:09am

Manoah (elbow) will face live hitters Tuesday for the first time since a hybrid internal brace procedure last June, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Manoah remains on track in his rehab, and he's nearly ready to face hitters after weeks of bullpen sessions. The right-hander is expected to begin a rehab assignment in July and rejoin the Blue Jays by August if all goes well.

Alek Manoah
Toronto Blue Jays
