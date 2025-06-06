Alek Thomas News: Part of late rally in win

Thomas went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 11-10 win over Atlanta.

Thomas went yard as part of Arizona's seven-run ninth inning, as the team engineered an incredible comeback. It was the second home run of the season for Thomas, who has been slumping the last two weeks. He entered the game batting .133 (4-for-30) with one RBI over the previous 14 games. The multi-hit effort was his second in the last 23 contests.