Andre Pallante News: Struggles continue in poor outing

Pallante didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Royals after giving up seven runs on seven hits and no walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

The seven runs allowed marked a season worst for Pallante, who tends to keep the ball on the ground but fell victim to the long ball Tuesday. Bobby Witt tagged him for a two-run blast in the opening inning, and Nick Loftin added a solo shot in the fifth frame. Pallante posted a 3.22 ERA through his first four starts, but he has a 5.77 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 29:16 K:BB over his previous eight. With a tall task against the Dodgers awaiting him in his next scheduled outing, the 26-year-old right-hander won't be a recommended fantasy option in that one.