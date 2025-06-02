Andrew Painter News: Unlikely to debut in first half

Phillies manager Rob Thomson indicated recently that it's unlikely Painter will make his major-league debut prior to the All-Star break, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

Thomson also hinted that the club plans to give Painter some rest around the All-Star break as part of his workload management in his first season back in action following Tommy John surgery. The right-hander might make his MLB debut shortly after that during the Phillies' homestand that runs from July 18 to 23, although that's not written in ink. Painter's last four starts have been at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and he's posted a 2.65 ERA and 20:7 K:BB over 17 innings in those outings. The 22-year-old went five frames in his last start and is slated to pitch into the sixth inning his next time on the bump.