Angel Genao News: Activated Friday

Genao (shoulder) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Double-A Akron on Friday.

Genao, who turned 21 in May, generated buzz in the spring by growing an inch over the offseason and showing up to spring training much stronger, but a sprained right shoulder sidelined him for the first two months of the campaign. He slashed .308/.438/.654 with three home runs over eight rehab games in the Arizona Complex League.