Anthony Santander Injury: Gets PRP injection in shoulder

Santander will rest for 5-to-7 days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in his injured left shoulder, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Santander landed on the 10-day injured list this past Friday with a shoulder injury that had been nagging at him for a while. The hope is that the PRP injection will help speed along the recovery process and he will be ready to resume throwing and ramping up after a brief shutdown period.