Austin Hays Injury: Could resume running late this week

Hays (foot) could be cleared to resume running later this week, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Hays just recently shed hit walking foot and began baseball activities as he recovers from a left foot contusion, and he could take another step in his rehab in a few days. The outfielder has dealt with multiple soft-tissue injuries this season, so the Reds are proceeding cautiously with the outfielder.