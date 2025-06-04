Austin Hays Injury: Out of walking boot

Hays (foot) shed his walking boot and has begun baseball activities, MLB.com reports.

Hays is hitting and throwing but not yet running after fouling a ball off his foot May 29; however, he is allowed to run in a pool. The outfielder is projected to return after a minimum 10-day stint on the injured list, Hays' third time on the IL this season. His job in left field is being filled primarily by Will Benson or Gavin Lux against righties and Garrett Hampson against lefties.