Blake Snell headshot

Blake Snell Injury: Bullpen session on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Snell (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Snell made about 10 throws off a mound over the weekend to a standing catcher, per Plunkett, and he's now ready to take the next step in his throwing progression. The lefty hasn't tossed from a mound since experiencing a setback in late April, so he'll likely need to make it through at least a few side sessions before facing live hitters.

Blake Snell
Los Angeles Dodgers
