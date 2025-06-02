Blake Snell Injury: Could throw off mound next week

Snell (shoulder) could resume throwing off a mound early next week in San Diego, Dodgersbeat reports.

Snell hasn't thrown from the bump since he experienced a setback with his left shoulder in late April, but he's made enough recent strides with his flat-ground work that he's almost ready to try things from a mound again. A timetable for Snell's return to the Dodgers' rotation could become clearer in the coming weeks if he's able to throw off a mound without any hiccups.