Brandon Lowe News: Clubs 13th homer

Lowe went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during Saturday's 11-10 loss to the Marlins in extras.

Lowe hit his 13th home run on the season Saturday and knocked in his 34th RBI of the year in the process. The 30-year-old is on pace to top 30 home runs and 80 RBI, which would be his best season since 2021 -- the last time he was healthy enough to play more than 109 games. He is currently slashing .247/.298/.454 for the campaign.