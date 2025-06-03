Brandon Waddell News: Back in Queens
The Mets recalled Waddell from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.
Waddell was optioned to Triple-A on Friday but will now rejoin the big club as a replacement for Max Kranick, who was sent to Syracuse in a corresponding move. Waddell has made two appearances out of the bullpen for New York this season, allowing four runs in 9.1 innings while striking out seven batters and walking one.
