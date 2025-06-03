Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Waddell headshot

Brandon Waddell News: Back in Queens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2025 at 2:56pm

The Mets recalled Waddell from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

Waddell was optioned to Triple-A on Friday but will now rejoin the big club as a replacement for Max Kranick, who was sent to Syracuse in a corresponding move. Waddell has made two appearances out of the bullpen for New York this season, allowing four runs in 9.1 innings while striking out seven batters and walking one.

Brandon Waddell
New York Mets
More Stats & News
