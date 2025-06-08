Bryce Elder News: Sets career high in strikeouts

Elder did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks over eight innings against San Francisco. He struck out 12.

The right-hander delivered his most dominant outing of the season, setting a career high with 12 strikeouts while allowing just one run on a Wilmer Flores homer in the fourth inning. Elder has bounced between the majors and Triple-A, but he's shown improvement as the season has progressed, posting a 2.97 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over his past five starts with Atlanta. The 26-year-old should remain in the rotation with AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) out.