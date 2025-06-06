Bryce Miller News: Surrenders five runs in loss

Miller (2-5) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings to take the loss Friday versus the Angels.

Miller has given up eight runs over nine innings across two starts since he returned from right elbow inflammation. It's unclear how much the issue is bothering him, but his performance simply isn't up to par currently. The right-hander's poor start Friday put him at a 5.73 ERA with a 1.52 WHIP and 39:23 K:BB across 48.2 innings through 10 starts. The 26-year-old is tentatively projected for a road start in Arizona his next time out.