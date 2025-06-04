Carlos Carrasco News: Staying in organization at Triple-A

The Yankees outrighted Carrasco to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Carrasco could have elected free agency and tested his options on the open market after the Yankees recently pushed him off their 40-man roster for the second time this season, but he'll instead stick around in the organization as starting depth at the Triple-A level. The 38-year-old righty could get another look with the Yankees at some point later in the summer if injuries hit the rotation, but he shouldn't attract much interest in fantasy circles after delivering a 5.91 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB in 32 innings between his prior two stints with the big club.