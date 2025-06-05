Casey Mize News: Lacks command in no-decision

Mize did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the White Sox, allowing two runs on six hits and four walks with three strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Mize limited the damage to a two-run fourth inning despite generating only four whiffs on 93 pitches and issuing a season-high four walks. After completing at least five frames in each of his first eight starts, the 28-year-old has logged just eight total innings over his past two outings. He'll take a 2.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 48:16 K:BB across 55.2 innings into a road matchup with the Orioles next week.