Cavan Biggio News: Demoted to Triple-A

The Royals optioned Biggio to Triple-A Omaha following Sunday's 2-1 win over the Twins, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Biggio appeared as a pinch hitter in the contest, striking out in place of Mark Canha in the top of the ninth inning. The 30-year-old has struggled to a .174 average with one home run, four RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base over 83 plate appearances in 37 games with Kansas City this season. Since he's accrued more than five seasons of service time, Biggio will now have the chance to either accept his option to Triple-A or elect free agency.