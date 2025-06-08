Menu
Cedric Mullins Injury: Takes live at-bats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 8, 2025

Mullins (hamstring) took live at-bats Sunday and is expected to return to the Orioles during the upcoming week, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Mullins has been out of action since May 28 due to a right hamstring issue. The veteran outfielder resumed running last week and could be ready for activation during Baltimore's upcoming homestand, which begins Tuesday against Detroit. While Mullins has been out, Colton Cowser and Jorge Mateo have been handling center field duties for the Orioles.

Baltimore Orioles
