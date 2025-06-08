Chase Burns News: Dominant in Double-A shutout

Burns allowed three hits and struck out six in a complete-game, seven-inning shutout victory for Double-A Chattanooga on Saturday.

Burns was masterful in retiring the first 17 batters he faced before allowing three singles over his final 1.1 innings. The Reds' top pitching prospect was still hitting 98 mph in his final frame, per Jesse Borek and Cole Winetraub of MLB.com. The right-hander has walked just four batters over 42 innings since his promotion to Double-A and owns a combined 75:9 K:BB on the season.