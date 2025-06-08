Menu
Chase Burns News: Moving up to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 8, 2025 at 11:18pm

Burns is being promoted to Triple-A Louisville.

Burns will make the jump to Triple-A after posting an impressive 1.29 ERA and 0.71 WHIP with 55 strikeouts over 42 innings in eight starts with Double-A Chattanooga. The right-hander is not only one of the top prospects in the Reds' farm system, but one of the top prospects in all of baseball. It seems likely that Burns will make his major-league debut this summer, but he'll have to prove himself at one final level before doing so.

Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds
