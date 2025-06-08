Chris Flexen News: Logs two more scoreless innings

Flexen tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Tigers. He allowed three hits and struck out two.

Across nine appearances and 16.1 innings this year, Flexen has still yet to allow any earned runs. The veteran righty has struck out only 10 batters, but he's never been a big strikeout guy during his career. Flexen has established himself as a reliable long reliever despite the lack of overpowering stuff, and he should continue to see steady work out of Chicago's bullpen moving forward.