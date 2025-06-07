Chris Paddack News: Turns in quality start Saturday

Paddack came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander needed 86 pitches (55 strikes) to deliver his fourth quality start in his last six trips to the mound, a stretch in which he's posted a 1.85 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB over 39 innings. Paddack has stayed healthy in 2025, and the 29-year-old has emerged as an incredibly consistent option for Minnesota, pitching five innings or more and giving up three earned runs or fewer in 12 straight trips to the mound. Paddack will look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Houston.