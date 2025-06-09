Chris Stratton News: Chooses free agency

Stratton elected free agency Monday, per MiLB's transactions log.

Stratton will test the open market rather than accept a minor-league assignment after being designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday. He's already appeared for two clubs so far this season, accruing a 7.71 ERA and 2.00 WHIP with 22 strikeouts over 21.0 innings during stops with Kansas City and Los Angeles.