Chris Stratton News: Chooses free agency
Stratton elected free agency Monday, per MiLB's transactions log.
Stratton will test the open market rather than accept a minor-league assignment after being designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday. He's already appeared for two clubs so far this season, accruing a 7.71 ERA and 2.00 WHIP with 22 strikeouts over 21.0 innings during stops with Kansas City and Los Angeles.
Chris Stratton
Free Agent
