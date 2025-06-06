Chris Stratton News: Joins active roster

The Dodgers re-signed Stratton on Friday and added him to the active roster, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Stratton opted for free agency after clearing waivers Thursday, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, but he's now back with the team and will once again work out of the big-league bullpen, replacing Ryan Loutos. The 34-year-old Stratton owns a 7.65 ERA and 2.05 WHIP across 20 combined innings between Kansas City and Los Angeles and will most likely be reserved for low-leverage situations.