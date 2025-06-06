Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Chris Stratton headshot

Chris Stratton News: Joins active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 6, 2025 at 3:48pm

The Dodgers re-signed Stratton on Friday and added him to the active roster, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Stratton opted for free agency after clearing waivers Thursday, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, but he's now back with the team and will once again work out of the big-league bullpen, replacing Ryan Loutos. The 34-year-old Stratton owns a 7.65 ERA and 2.05 WHIP across 20 combined innings between Kansas City and Los Angeles and will most likely be reserved for low-leverage situations.

Chris Stratton
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now