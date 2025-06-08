Menu
Fantasy Baseball
Christian Vazquez News: Brings home two runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 8, 2025

Vazquez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 6-3 win over Toronto.

Vazquez put Minnesota on the board with a fielder's choice RBI in the second, and he gave the Twins the lead in the fourth with a solo homer off Bowden Francis. It was Vazquez's second home run of the season, and the veteran is slashing .210/.279/.330 with six doubles and nine RBI across 111 plate appearances while serving as the backup catcher to Ryan Jeffers.

Christian Vazquez
Minnesota Twins
