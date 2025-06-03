Clayton Kershaw News: Slight struggles versus Mets
Kershaw allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Mets on Tuesday.
This wasn't a good start for Kershaw, but an error that extended the Mets' fifth inning was what ultimately did him in. On the positive side, Kershaw threw a season-high 92 pitches (60 strikes) in this outing. He's at a 5.17 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 8:9 K:BB through 15.2 innings over four starts as he continues to work his way back to 100 percent after offseason knee and toe surgeries.
