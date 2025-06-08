Clayton Kershaw News: Strikes out seven in win

Kershaw (1-0) earned the win against the Cardinals on Sunday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over five innings.

Kershaw opened with four scoreless innings before giving up a run in the fifth. The veteran southpaw generated 12 whiffs on 82 pitches and did not issue a walk for the first time in five starts this season. He'll carry a 4.35 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB across 20.2 innings into a home matchup with the Giants next weekend.