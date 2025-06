Atlanta selected Kimbrel's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Kimbrel is set for his 2025 MLB debut, joining Atlanta's bullpen after logging a 2.45 ERA in 14.2 innings with Gwinnett this season. His role within the bullpen is unclear, but the 37-year-old will look to reclaim his previous form after logging a 5.33 ERA in 2024 with Baltimore.