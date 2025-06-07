Menu
Craig Kimbrel headshot

Craig Kimbrel News: DFA'd by Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 7, 2025 at 9:14am

Atlanta designated Kimbrel for assignment Saturday.

Kimbrel was called up from the minors Friday for a return to the big-league club that drafted him in 2008, but the reunion may end up being short-lived. The veteran reliever looked fine in pitching a scoreless inning against the Giants on Friday, though he allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one batter and averaging only 91.5 mph on his fastball. Atlanta filled Kimbrel's bullpen spot by recalling lefty reliever Austin Cox from the minors.

Craig Kimbrel
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
