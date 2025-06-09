Craig Kimbrel News: Elects free agency

Kimbrel elected free agency Monday after declining an outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Kimbrel had his contract selected from Triple-A on Friday and was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Saturday after pitching one inning in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Giants. Kimbrel faced three batters and gave one hit, walked one and struck one out. The 37-year-old will seek a new opportunity.