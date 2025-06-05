David Peterson News: Allows three runs in no-decision

Peterson didn't factor into the decision Thursday after allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six in seven innings during a 6-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Peterson continues to pitch well in 2025, with the three earned runs given up Thursday tying his season high through 12 outings. He's been up to the challenge in his two starts against the Dodgers with five runs allowed across 14.2 innings. The 29-year-old has thrown at least six innings in five of his last six starts and sports a 2.58 ERA over that timeframe. Peterson is next slated to start at home against the Nationals next week.