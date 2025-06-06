Davis Martin News: Season-high seven Ks in no-decision

Martin didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Royals after giving up two runs on five hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

Martin submitted a season-high seven punchouts while turning in his fifth consecutive start of at least six frames. The right-hander is settling in as a serviceable member of Chicago's rotation in 2025, given he's now fired at least six innings while allowing two runs or fewer seven times among his 13 appearances. Martin's lack of strikeout upside may continue to limit his fantasy value, as he's averaging just 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, but he owns a steady 3.62 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 48:17 K:BB through 74.2 innings ahead of his next scheduled start against the the Astros.